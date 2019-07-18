Blog Teams Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur fans react after Danny Rose was left out of club’s pre-season tour

Tottenham Hotspur fans react after Danny Rose was left out of club’s pre-season tour

18 July, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in Asia for their pre-season tour, and England international left-back Danny Rose has been left at home.

According to Spurs’ official website, the 29-year-old has been granted additional time off in order to explore prospective opportunities with other clubs.

According to The Telegraph, Rose has reacted very professionally to manager Mauricio Pochettino’s decision not to include him in the squad, as there has been no falling out between the player and club, but a lot of Tottenham fans are angry with the decision.

Here is how some of them reacted on Twitter:

Rose was one of Spurs’ best players last term, putting in impressive shifts, particularly during the closing stages of their Champions League campaign.

Having earlier expressed the desire to leave North London, it seems the club are now finally ready to grant his wishes.

Tottenham have identified Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon as a long-term replacement for Rose, and it’s a deal they will try and push over the line this summer.

The former Leeds United man, who is valued at around £25 million and still has two years left on his current contract, isn’t expected to be short of suitors due to his quality, but he will be fully part of the first-team squad for the start of next season if acceptable offers don’t come in for him.

Report: Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso wants to join Tottenham Hotspur but club won't meet his £60 million asking price, could add Erik Lamela into the deal
Tottenham Hotspur fans react to clip of Mauricio Pochettino taking free-kick in training

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye