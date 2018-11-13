Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter want Rafael van der Vaart back as coach

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Rafael van der Vaart recently called time on his playing career after 18 years of professional football.
The 35-year-old Dutchman last played for Danish SuperLiga club Esbjerg fB, signing a one-year deal with the side in August.
However, recurring injuries forced Van der Vaart to hang his boots barely three months into his contract.
The legendary striker started his career at his boyhood club Ajax, where he scored 52 goals in 117 games between 2000 and 2005, but it was with Spurs, where he scored 24 goals in 63 appearances between 2010 and 2012 that he made a name for himself after his struggles at Real Madrid.
Apparently, Van der Vaart won the north London club faithful over during his days, and it appears the club is still very much dear to his heart from the look of his latest Twitter post.
Oh I should’ve never announced my retirement… pic.twitter.com/wKOs8fSKnQ
— Rafael van der Vaart (@rafvdvaart) November 13, 2018
The Dutchman put up a post that had him donning Tottenham’s jersey as the screensaver in the background, and here is how some of the club’s fans reacted to it.
Proves you are definitely one of us when you have that picture on your screen.
Hopefully, the next call will be from Levey, offering you a job as a coach. Don't ignore it. as we want you back at @SpursOfficial .#COYS
— Tom Salter (@salter_tom) November 13, 2018
Hopefully your next call will be from a certain Mr Pochettino regarding a coaching position back home #COYS
— PJ (@paulj86) November 13, 2018
Come back to Spurs and become a coach. I think you would do well with both the youngsters and our senior players. Share your gift. #COYS
— Kenneth Pedersen Krey (@KennethPKrey) November 13, 2018
Come back to Spurs and start coaching
You should never have left us
— Andy TTID (@Bytor14) November 13, 2018
Hopefully the next call is Mauricio Pochettino offering you a coaching role at Hotspur Way. 😉💙
— Lilywhite Spurs (@Lilywhite_Spurs) November 13, 2018
Love that your background is of you in a Spurs shirt. Hopefully Poch gives you a call to come back as a coach.
— Steve McGrath (@djstevemcgrath) November 13, 2018
@SpursOfficial you know what you need to do. Get this man signed up as a coach or some other official capacity!!
— Jamie Bacon (@Jaybacon31) November 13, 2018
The 2003 Golden Boy Award was in fine form during his Tottenham days, winning the Premier League Player of the Month in October 2010.
With his playing career over, it remains to be seen if the legendary striker wants to move to the dugout in a managerial capacity in the near future.
If he ever decides to, Spurs fans will clearly not mind having him work with manager Mauricio Pochettino.