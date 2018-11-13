Blog Teams Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter want Rafael van der Vaart back as coach

13 November, 2018 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham


Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Rafael van der Vaart recently called time on his playing career after 18 years of professional football.

The 35-year-old Dutchman last played for Danish SuperLiga club Esbjerg fB, signing a one-year deal with the side in August.

However, recurring injuries forced Van der Vaart to hang his boots barely three months into his contract.

The legendary striker started his career at his boyhood club Ajax, where he scored 52 goals in 117 games between 2000 and 2005, but it was with Spurs, where he scored 24 goals in 63 appearances between 2010 and 2012 that he made a name for himself after his struggles at Real Madrid.

Apparently, Van der Vaart won the north London club faithful over during his days, and it appears the club is still very much dear to his heart from the look of his latest Twitter post.

The Dutchman put up a post that had him donning Tottenham’s jersey as the screensaver in the background, and here is how some of the club’s fans reacted to it.

The 2003 Golden Boy Award was in fine form during his Tottenham days, winning the Premier League Player of the Month in October 2010.

With his playing career over, it remains to be seen if the legendary striker wants to move to the dugout in a managerial capacity in the near future.

If he ever decides to, Spurs fans will clearly not mind having him work with manager Mauricio Pochettino.

