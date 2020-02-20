Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho doesn’t believe his side were bad against RB Leipzig

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho wasn’t a happy man after last night’s Champions League 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bundesliga title contenders RB Leipzig.
Spurs are presently without a recognized senior team striker, and Lucas Moura was deployed to lead the line last night.
The North Londoners could have ended up losing 3 or 4-nil were the visitors more clinical in front of goal.
Tottenham also have their brilliant goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to thank for his heroics in goal, and he is the reason why they still have a slim chance of advancing to the quarterfinals.
Mourinho’s men were unimpressive during the first-half, and they didn’t turn up until the 64th minute when Tanguy Ndombele and Erik Lamela replaced Gedson Fernandes and Dele Alli respectively.
Leipzig were clearly the better team at the end of the night, but Mourinho wasn’t pleased with a journalist that claimed that his side were bad.
Journalist: “On the day, was it Spurs that were bad or it was Leipzig that were good?”
Mourinho: “You think we were bad?”
Journalist: “Well, the result says you lost at home.”
Mourinho: “Okay, I’m not going to answer you because I don’t like your question, I think your question is out of order.
“You have to look at our situation. If you want to make an exercise of football you can maybe think, Champions League game, Barcelona without [Lionel] Messi, [Luis] Suarez and [Antoine] Griezmann.
“If you want to look at, let’s say, Liverpool. One Champions League game, no [Mohamed] Salah, no [Sadio] Mane, no [Roberto] Firmino, but they would still have [Divock] Origi.
“We are speaking about a very difficult situation and if I could I would move immediately to the 1st of July, with Harry Kane, with [Mousa] Sissoko, with Son, with [Steven] Bergwijn, with Lucas, with Lamela, I would. I would love to be at the 1st of July, but I’m not, I’m on February 19th. So, we have to fight until the end.”
Spurs have themselves to blame for refusing to sign a striker during the January transfer window, and that decision could deal a huge blow on their campaign with both Harry Kane and Son Hueng-min likely to be unavailable until late April or May.