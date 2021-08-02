Tottenham hold talks to sign Conor Coady

Tottenham Hotspur have held talks to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Conor Coady this summer.

According to reports from Football Insider, Spurs have opened “preliminary talks” to sign the former Liverpool centre-back this summer.

Bolstering the defence is a key priority for the north London club following Toby Alderwireld’s departure.

It seems they have now earmarked the 28-year-old centre-back as a potential option as the club look to recruit at least two defenders this summer.

Tottenham have also held extensive negotiations to sign Bologna’s Takehiro Tomiyasu but the deal is on hold at the moment.

Spurs have also agreed personal terms with Cristian Romero. However, the north Londoners are struggling to match the fee set by Atalanta.

Coady, who is on £16k-per-week wages at Wolves, has now been targeted, with new Spurs boss, Nuno Espirito Santo very keen to land him.

The England defender missed just one Premier League game in three seasons under Nuno at Wolves. He was a key player under him, and it doesn’t come as a big surprise that he now wants him at Spurs.

Coady has proven Premier League experience and his rapport with Nuno means, he won’t need much time to settle down.

Ideally, Wolves will want to keep hold of their skipper, but the cash-strapped club could be tempted to offload him if they receive a good offer.

Spurs are looking to reshape their defence this summer, and the likes of Davinson Sanchez or Eric Dier could be offloaded.

