Cristian Romero determined to join Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are working on the signing of Cristian Romero from Atalanta.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the defender is keen on a move to the London club.

Romero is set to inform the Atalanta board and the club’s manager that joining the Premier League club is a priority for him and it is an opportunity he cannot afford to miss.

The player’s determination to join the club will come as a major boost to Spurs and the fans.

Meanwhile, Spurs have already submitted an improved bid for the player on Friday and they are now waiting for the Italian outfit to accept their offer.

Cristian Romero will tell Atalanta board and manager tomorrow that he wants to join Tottenham as priority – and as ‘opportunity he can’t miss’. ⚪️🇦🇷 #THFC Tottenham are waiting for Atalanta to accept their improved bid made last Friday – they know Barça rumours are made up. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2021

Barcelona have been linked with a move for the Argentine defender in recent weeks but the Premier League side believe that the rumours regarding the Spanish club’s interest are made up.

Tottenham have recently sanctioned the departure of Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez has been linked with an exit from the London club as well.

It is no secret that the Londoners will have to bring in quality defensive reinforcements this summer and Romero would be a superb long term acquisition for them.

The 23-year-old was chosen as the best defender in the Italian league last season and he has the potential to develop into a world-class player.

Spurs have been linked with the likes of Nikola Milenkovic and Takehiro Tomiyasu in recent months as well.

