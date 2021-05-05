Tottenham have made inquiries about Jerome Boateng and Jannick Vestergaard

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their defensive options this summer and they have already made inquiries for Jerome Boateng and Jannick Vestergaard as per Sky Sports.

The likes of Davinson Sanchez have been linked with a move away from the London club at the end of this season and Spurs will have to bring in quality replacements.





Boateng could be an ideal short term addition to Ryan Mason’s squad. He has won every trophy at club level and he has the experience of winning the World Cup with Germany as well.

His winning experience and leadership could be priceless for the Tottenham dressing room next season.

Furthermore, he will be a free agent in the summer and signing up a player of his calibre on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke.

Meanwhile, Vestergaard has proven his quality in the Premier League with Southampton and he could prove to be a decent alternative to Sanchez if the Colombian decides to move on.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can agree on a fee with Southampton for the 28-year-old defender.

The centre back is not the only area that needs strengthening for the London side and they should look to sign a quality right back as well who can replace the likes of Matt Doherty and Serge Aurier in the starting line-up next season.

Spurs will have to improve defensively if they want to challenge for trophies next season and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off these signings over the coming months.

Read: Tottenham have made an approach for highly-rated full-back.