Tottenham fans react to their offer for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the recent weeks and it seems like they have made their move to sign the player.

We covered reports yesterday that Spurs have lodged a cash-plus-player offer for the 24-year-old central midfielder.





It will be interesting to see if Southampton find the offer appealing. Hojbjerg is expected to leave the Saints this summer and Spurs need someone like him.

Recently, the Danish midfielder was stripped of the club captaincy because of the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Hojbjerg has been linked with Everton as well and it remains to be seen where he ends up this summer. Apparently, he is valued at around £35m.

The 24-year-old is well settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact if he moves to Tottenham. The Londoners need a midfield controller alongside Sissoko and Ndombele.

Hojbjerg would help them set the tempo of the game and recycle possession. Mourinho needs someone of his skill set to truly dominate the midfield battles.

