Tottenham certain to move for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Everton keen as well

Tottenham are being linked with a move for the Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

As per Ekstra Bladet (via Sportwitness), Spurs will certainly look to sign the 24-year-old midfielder this summer.

Hojbjerg’s deal at the club expires in a year and he has not signed an extension. It would be better for the Saints to cash in on him now rather than losing him for free next summer.

Spurs want to add more depth to their midfield and Hojbjerg would be a good addition for them.

The Danish midfielder is adept at recycling possession and setting the tempo. He could be the ideal partner for someone like Tanguy Ndombele.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs are willing to pay the asking price for the midfielder who is valued at £35m.

The report adds that Everton are keen on the player as well.

To be fair, Everton need a midfield controller like Hojbjerg as well and it remains to be seen whether they make a move for the player in the coming weeks.

Tottenham should prove to be a more attractive option for the player as they could provide him with European football and the chance to work with better players.

Jose Mourinho is also a world-class manager whose presence at the club could tilt things in Tottenham’s favour.