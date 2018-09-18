Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react to Pochettino’s team selection for UCL clash

Tottenham face Inter Milan in the Champions League tonight and they will be under pressure to win.

The Premier League outfit have lost their last two matches against the likes of Watford and Liverpool.

Mauricio Pochettino and the fans will be looking for a reaction here and this is the perfect opportunity to pick up a morale boosting win.

Inter Milan aren’t in very good form right now and Spurs should look to take advantage of that.

Pochettino has surprised everyone with his decision to leave out Toby Alderweireld and Kieran Tripper for tonight’s game. Both players are out of the squad due to ‘technical reasons’.

The decision to leave out two key players is quite baffling. Spurs need to defend well in Italy and Alderweireld is by far the best defender at the club. Also, Tripper is better than Aurier.

Pochettino will be hoping that his decision doesn’t backfire tonight.

Here is how the fans reacted to his crucial decision on Twitter.

 

