Tottenham fans react to links with Danny Ings

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Southampton striker Danny Ings.

According to Eurosport, the London club are considering a summer bid for the former Liverpool striker.





Apparently, Ings is currently stalling on a new contract and that has alerted his suitors.

Spurs were keen on signing the player last summer but they ended up signing Carlos Vinicius on a loan deal instead.

The London club could now make their move at the end of this season if Ings decides to consider his future at Southampton.

SL View: Ideal partner for Harry Kane

Tottenham have been looking for a quality partner for Harry Kane in the recent years and Ings would be an outstanding signing for them.

The 28-year-old has been one of the best strikers in the league over the past year.

He managed to score 25 goals for Southampton last season and he has scored seven in 13 appearances in the Premier League so far this term

In addition to potentially partnering the England captain, Ings could also lead the Tottenham attack if every Kane was absent.

However, a player of his calibre is likely to be quite expensive and he will demand regular first-team action as well.

It remains to be seen but the Tottenham can convince the player and his club regarding a summer transfer.

Here is what the Spurs fans had to say about the links.

Would be cool but c’mon this ain’t happening — Ten Mendy (@THFC_Preston) January 19, 2021

Would be a good signing but we need DEFENDERS! A world class CB is a must. Dier and Rondon coming along nicely but Toby is getting older and without him or Jan we need a quality proven leader/winner at the back — Dale Hillhouse (@Dalo94) January 19, 2021

Won’t happen but please. — Josh (@thfc_josh_) January 19, 2021

Now that’s a signing I’d love to see but defo not happening — Fitz (@tatefitz9) January 19, 2021