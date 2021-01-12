Tottenham fans react to Eder Militao transfer link

By
John Blake
-
Eder Militao

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Eder Militao.

According to reports from Corriere Dello Sport, Spurs are interested in signing the Real Madrid defender this month.


It has been claimed that Spurs have been in touch with Real Madrid to sign the player on loan with a view to making the move permanent in the summer.

The 22-year-old joined Madrid from Porto in 2019 but has struggled to make an impact under Zinedine Zidane.

Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Nacho are ahead of him in the defensive pecking order, and he needs to move away from Santiago Bernabeu to get regular games.

SL View – Good signing for Spurs 

Clearly, Militao’s move to Madrid hasn’t worked out for him. But that doesn’t make him a bad defender overnight.

He has proved his quality during his time at Porto. He is primarily a centre-back who can also play as a right-back.

Mourinho has Davinson Sanchez and Joe Rodon as centre-back options, but Militao would be an upgrade.

Also, Matt Doherty hasn’t been impressive since his summer move from Wolves, and Militao could solve the right-back problem.

Having signed Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale (on loan) from Madrid this summer, Spurs already have established a good working relationship with Los Blancos, and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in another player from the La Liga champions this month.