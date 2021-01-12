Tottenham fans react to Eder Militao transfer link

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Eder Militao.

According to reports from Corriere Dello Sport, Spurs are interested in signing the Real Madrid defender this month.





It has been claimed that Spurs have been in touch with Real Madrid to sign the player on loan with a view to making the move permanent in the summer.

The 22-year-old joined Madrid from Porto in 2019 but has struggled to make an impact under Zinedine Zidane.

Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Nacho are ahead of him in the defensive pecking order, and he needs to move away from Santiago Bernabeu to get regular games.

Many Spurs fans feel that he would be a very good signing for the club. Here are some of the selected tweets:

As soon as Jose gets that fast CB he trusts. the line gets pushed up and we start attacking again. Get it done — #24 (@N17Yids_) January 11, 2021

I’d take that, centre back who can also play right back with a bit of pace. I’d play Militão CB and play a fully fit Tanganga right back. Aurier has mistakes in him and struggles to defend and Doherty hasn’t hit the heights I was expecting since his transfer from Wolves. — Dan (@DanP1991) January 11, 2021

Good player who went to Real cause they needed CB but aint playing much cause Zidane dont like him and Ramos and Varane playing all the time so if we get him good cause better than Skriniar — Pasi Virtala (@PasiVirtala) January 11, 2021

Would absolutely love this. Loan with option to buy is my favourite type of deal by far — Luke (@THFCComps) January 11, 2021

Yes Jose Please — Ricardo 🇵🇹 (@Ricardo_mcunha) January 11, 2021

Get him now 😍😍😍 — Ge🅾rge (@FuckoffArsenalL) January 11, 2021

SL View – Good signing for Spurs

Clearly, Militao’s move to Madrid hasn’t worked out for him. But that doesn’t make him a bad defender overnight.

He has proved his quality during his time at Porto. He is primarily a centre-back who can also play as a right-back.

Mourinho has Davinson Sanchez and Joe Rodon as centre-back options, but Militao would be an upgrade.

Also, Matt Doherty hasn’t been impressive since his summer move from Wolves, and Militao could solve the right-back problem.

Having signed Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale (on loan) from Madrid this summer, Spurs already have established a good working relationship with Los Blancos, and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in another player from the La Liga champions this month.