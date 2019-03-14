Tottenham eyeing up a move for Layvin Kurzawa

Tottenham are interested in signing the PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa this summer.
The left-back has just over a year left on his current contract and Calciomercato claims (translated by SportWitness) that the Premier League side want to bring him in.
Kurzawa has not started too often for PSG this season and a move away from the club could help him kick-start his career.
At this stage of his career, the 26-year-old cannot afford to take up the role of a squad option. He needs to play regularly.
Tottenham could certainly use a new left back and Kurzawa would be ideal.
Ben Davies and Danny Rose haven’t been at their best this season and Pochettino should look to bring in an upgrade.
Kurzawa was highly rated during his time at Monaco and if he can recapture that form, he could be a star for Tottenham.
Also, given his contract situation, he is likely to be available on a bargain.
PSG have offered him an extension and it will be interesting to see what happens now. If the player is keen on more game time, he should turn the offer down and consider a move away this summer.
Tottenham could provide him with the ideal opportunity to further his career. The Londoners are consistently in the Champions League nowadays and they can mount a title challenge as well.