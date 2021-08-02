Tottenham eyeing shock move to sign Manchester City star Bernardo Silva – report

Tottenham are pursuing the chance to sign Manchester City ace Bernardo Silva according to a report from Transfer Market Web.

This is a really interesting one.

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo is surely prioritising the strengthening of his back-line this summer.

Especially after Toby Alderweireld recently left.

Having said that, more support for the attack-minded players at Tottenham will be necessary as well if the north London outfit are to force their way back inside the top four this season.

Tottenham to swoop in for Bernardo Silva?

TMW reckon that Spurs are eyeing an ambitious move to sign the 26-year-old City ace.

Pep Guardiola values the Portugal international at around €70 million (£60 million) according to TMW.

He has racked up 35 goals and 44 assists in 201 games for Man City.

We just can’t see any way Tottenham would be paying that kind of money for an attacking midfielder, as good as Silva undoubtedly is.

The only way it might happen is if Manchester City press on with their interest in Harry Kane and offer Silva to Spurs as bait.

The Portuguese ace is a truly elite player. He would improve Tottenham as a team considerably.

Unfortunately for Spurs fans, however, the likelihood of this happening this summer is slim to none.

