Tottenham finally agree Cristian Romero deal according to Argentinian journalist

By
Tony Martin
-
Cristian Romero

Tottenham have finally agreed a deal to sign Cristian Romero.

That’s according to Argentinian football journalist Cesar Luis Merlo:

What a brilliant signing the 23-year-old will be for Tottenham.

€55 million (£47 million) is actually outstanding value for someone who will surely go on to become one of the very best centre-backs in the game.

€50 million (£43 million) up front and €5 million (£4 million) in add-ons could actually end up looking like an absolute steal for Spurs.

Romero

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo would have been desperate to bolster his central defensive ranks with Toby Alderweireld having left the club.

Cristian Romero a sensational addition for Tottenham

In 31 Serie A outings during a loan spell with Atalanta last season, Romero averaged two tackles, 3.1 interceptions and 2.2 clearances per game.

He also won an average of 3.6 aerial duels per match during those appearances.

The South American is also very comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Romero could allegedly be Tottenham bound

He made 42.2 passes per game on average and recorded a very impressive completion rate of 86.2%.

Romero seems to be ideally suited to playing Premier League football.

He is a tenacious tackler and really plays with his heart on his sleeve.

If Merlo has got this one spot on and Romero is indeed north London bound, Tottenham have got themselves a seriously good player.

Read also: Tottenham reportedly encouraged to sign Serbian

Stats obtained via Who Scored