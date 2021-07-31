Tottenham finally agree Cristian Romero deal according to Argentinian journalist

Tottenham have finally agreed a deal to sign Cristian Romero.

That’s according to Argentinian football journalist Cesar Luis Merlo:

🚨Tottenham y Atalanta ya tienen acuerdo en la cifra de compra de Cuti Romero (€50M + 5 en bonus)

*️⃣Sin embargo, la operación no se firmará aún porque los 🇮🇹 además de Lovato tratan de fichar a Demiral y ahí liberarlo

*️⃣El 🇦🇷 tiene su contrato arreglado con los Spurs hasta 2026 pic.twitter.com/6tfhwNu02y — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) July 31, 2021

What a brilliant signing the 23-year-old will be for Tottenham.

€55 million (£47 million) is actually outstanding value for someone who will surely go on to become one of the very best centre-backs in the game.

€50 million (£43 million) up front and €5 million (£4 million) in add-ons could actually end up looking like an absolute steal for Spurs.

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo would have been desperate to bolster his central defensive ranks with Toby Alderweireld having left the club.

Cristian Romero a sensational addition for Tottenham

In 31 Serie A outings during a loan spell with Atalanta last season, Romero averaged two tackles, 3.1 interceptions and 2.2 clearances per game.

He also won an average of 3.6 aerial duels per match during those appearances.

The South American is also very comfortable with the ball at his feet.

He made 42.2 passes per game on average and recorded a very impressive completion rate of 86.2%.

Romero seems to be ideally suited to playing Premier League football.

He is a tenacious tackler and really plays with his heart on his sleeve.

If Merlo has got this one spot on and Romero is indeed north London bound, Tottenham have got themselves a seriously good player.

