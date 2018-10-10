Tottenham eye ‘hottest prospect’ De Ligt who is Barcelona’s ‘primary target’

According to the Mirror, Tottenham are interested in Ajax defender Matthijs De Ligt who is reportedly Barcelona’s ‘primary target’. The Dutch international, who has made nine appearances for his country, is regarded as one of the ‘hottest prospects’ in Europe and could have a bright future under the right guidance.
De Ligt has risen through the youth ranks to the Ajax first-team, going on to make 76 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 12 goals. The 19-year-old was thrusted into the senior side at a young age and has even captained the side as reward for his outstanding form.
In addition to Tottenham and Barcelona, Manchester United are also keen on his signature. The centre-back, who still has three years remaining on his deal, was rumoured to be on his way out of Ajax earlier this summer before remaining at the Johan Cruijff Arena. He could be on his way out at the end of the season, however, if his £52m asking price is met.
Given Tottenham’s new expensive stadium and the lack of permanent signings made over the summer, it’s unknown if they would spend so much on one player like De Ligt. He’d certainly improve the defence and could be a long-term replacement for Toby Alderweireld, if the Belgian leaves at the end of his contract next summer.
Stats from Transfermarkt.