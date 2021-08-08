Tottenham confident of signing Takehiro Tomiyasu next week

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly confident of signing Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu this summer.

According to Football Insider, Spurs have reopened talks with the Italian club and hope to reach an agreement next week.

The 22-year-old was away on international duty with Japan at the Olympics Games, and it is understandable why his future has not been sorted yet.

Tottenham have already completed the signing of Cristian Romero from Atalanta and are looking to bring in another defender to bolster their ranks.

The versatile Japanese defender could prove a quality investment for the London club as they strive to force their way back into the top four.

Fabio Paratici has already agreed personal terms with Tomiyasu, and the club are now negotiating the structure of the deal.

Spurs will be hoping to secure Champions League football next season and must sort out their defensive vulnerabilities to achieve their target.

Romero will give them a strong platform to build from, and Tomiyasu would further improve their options at the back.

All of the top clubs in the Premier League have been strengthening their squads this summer, highlighting why Spurs need to be ambitious before the transfer window closes.

