Tottenham completely convinced about Joachim Andersen’s quality

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their defensive options in the summer and they are thought to be keen on signing the Fulham defender Joachim Andersen.

The 24-year-old Danish defender has made quite an impression with the Londoners so far and Spurs have been tracking him for three years now.

According to Eurosport, the London club are now completely convinced of Andersen’s qualities and they are prepared to sign him in the summer.

The defender is currently on loan at Craven Cottage but it is believed that Lyon would be willing to sell him permanently for the right price.

It will be interesting to see if Jose Mourinho’s side can agree on a fee for the Danish centre back in the coming weeks.

With the likes of Toby Alderweireld on the decline and Davinson Sanchez struggling to win the trust of his manager, it is important for the London side to invest in quality defenders this summer.

SL View: Quality long-term investment

A move to Tottenham would be a massive step up for Andersen and he is likely to be tempted to join them.

As for now, the defender will be focused on helping Fulham beat this drop to the Championship this season. Despite Fulham struggles in the Premier League this season, Andersen has managed to shine and it is no surprise that the top clubs are keeping tabs on him.

If Spurs can sign him for a reasonable price, it could be a solid long-term investment for them. The defender is still quite young and he is yet to reach his peak. Furthermore, he has adapted to Premier League football and he could make an immediate impact at Spurs next year.

