Tottenham fans react to links with Marouane Fellaini

By
Sai
-

Belgian international Marouane Fellaini has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The 33-year-old is currently owned by the Chinese club Shandong Luneng, but he is ready to leave them before his contract expires.

According to Voetbal24, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign the midfielder this summer.

Mourinho worked with Fellaini during their time together at Manchester United, and the Belgian was a key player for the Portuguese back then.

Fellaini could be a useful player off the bench for Tottenham, and he would be unlikely to cost a lot as his contract runs out in December.

The 87-cap international could chip in with vital goals and help out defensively. He has played in the Premier League before and would not need time to settle in.

However, he would be an underwhelming signing for Spurs, and the Londoners should aim higher if they want to win major trophies.

Some Tottenham fans have reacted to the links with Fellaini on Twitter, and here is what they had to say.

