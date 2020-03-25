Blog Teams Tottenham Toby Alderweireld hints he could leave Tottenham Hotspur after his current contract expires; fans react

25 March, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld has suggested that he will leave the Premier League for Belgium after his current contract expires in order to spend more time with his family.

The 31-year-old signed a new three-and-a-half year deal that now sees him earn around £100,000-a-week last December, and given that he will be 34 by the time the contract expires, it’s only reasonable for him to think about leaving the top-flight afterwards considering the physical demands of the league.

“I am thinking about returning to Belgium afterwards. I miss Belgium,” Alderweireld told Sporza.

“I want to give my children a normal childhood. That is why I want to play football in Belgium again in the long term.”

“I am a Beerschot supporter, but I am also a huge fan of Antwerp football as a whole.”

It appears that some Tottenham fans aren’t pleased with the defender’s comments, though, questioning why he is already talking about his future three months after signing a new deal.

Here is how some of them reacted to it on Twitter:

Alderweireld has been at Spurs since the summer of 2015 and has played in over 200 games across all competitions.

He was linked with an exit last summer as he was available to leave Tottenham for £25 million due to a clause in his contract, but no club exercised the option, and the arrival of Jose Mourinho played a huge role in his decision to put pen to paper.

