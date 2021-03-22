Thomas Tuchel confirms fresh injury blow for Tammy Abraham

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed a fresh injury blow for Tammy Abraham following the club’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Abraham was recently on the sidelines with a recurrent ankle injury, but he made his return to training ahead of the Blades encounter.





Tuchel was optimistic that he would be involved against the Blades, but that was not the case and he was missing from the matchday squad.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel revealed that Abraham had no chance of joining the squad after pulling out of the final training session.

He added that the striker suffered a recurrence of the same injury after a knock and acknowledged that the 23-year-old could be out of action for many games.

He told Chelseafc.com: “He quit training yesterday after only five minutes, during the warm-up. so there was no chance that he could join the squad. It is still more or less the same injury.”

“The way back for him then is to maybe be a substitute and to be hungry to show quality in training. Now is not the moment to worry about being in the first 11 because he is out now unfortunately for too many games, and it is absolutely not his fault.”

Abraham has had a good campaign with the west London giants, registering 12 goals and six assists in all competitions.

He recently fell out-of-favour under Thomas Tuchel and did not make the squad for three successive Premier League games.

He has since been unavailable due to an ankle injury and judging by Tuchel’s comments, he could be sidelined for a lengthy period of time.

This is quite disappointing for the striker and he is unlikely to have the assurance of a starting spot when he makes his comeback.

Meanwhile, the latest setback is set to hamper his prospects of making the England squad for the European Championships this summer.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

