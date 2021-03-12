Thomas Tuchel confirms double injury blow for Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed a double injury blow for the Blues ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash at Leeds United.

The west London outfit are unbeaten in the league since Tuchel took charge in January, winning six and drawing three of their last nine games.





They are currently placed fourth in the table with a two-point lead over West Ham United, although the Hammers have a game in hand.

Ahead of tomorrow’s clash, Tuchel confirmed that Abraham won’t be available as he is still carrying an ankle injury sustained against Newcastle United last month.

He told football.london: “I’m a bit concerned because the pain from the tackle against Newcastle is still there.”

“It’s been a long time since he’s been 100% free and comfortable in training.

“Even if he finishes in training, I can see he isn’t 100% free. I have complete trust in our medical department, and they will take care of him.

“Tammy had to leave the pitch during the warm-up yesterday, and he will get all the time he needs. It’s important he feels zero pain, and then we can think about his comeback.”

Aside from Abraham, Thiago Silva is also unavailable for the game after suffering a setback in training. He has picked up a fresh muscle injury.

Abraham has not been in the matchday squad for the Blues’ recent meetings against Manchester United, Liverpool and Everton.

Tuchel previously said that the decision was tactical, but Abraham could now be sidelined for a while as he is carrying a persistent ankle problem.

The England international has had another fine season with the club, registering 12 goals and six assists from 30 appearances in all competitions.

There has been speculation regarding his future due to his recent absence, and he will be hoping to make a comeback as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Andreas Christensen has done an impressive job in Silva’s absence in the back three alongside Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Dane, who is reportedly in line for a new contract, will be aiming to continue his good form when the Blues make the trip to Elland Road tomorrow.

