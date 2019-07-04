Tanguy Ndombele says he wants to win the Champions League with Tottenham Hotspur next season

Tottenham Hotspur have made French defensive midfielder Tanguy Ndombele their club record-signing after paying Lyon £63 million for his services.
The 22-year-old has been identified by manager Mauricio Pochettino as the ideal replacement for Mousa Dembele who left for China six months ago, and he is expected to hit the ground running next season.
The Argentine boss convinced the France international to join Spurs after telling him there are plans in place to assemble a squad capable of winning the English Premier League next season.
However, Ndombele wants much more, and has told the club’s official website he plans to help Tottenham to the Champions League trophy next term after they missed out to Liverpool in last season’s final.
“I hope to be able to bring what I know I can do – to do my bit for the team. The squad works really well together so I hope to start well, integrate, settle into the group and then continue in the same way. To win silverware, that’s also why I am here,” the midfielder said.
“For me, I hope we can win the Champions League, just like everyone does.
“You know, the Champions League is a really tough competition to win. Things are decided by small margins and the strongest team doesn’t always win. I just hope I can win it next season with Tottenham – that would be perfect for me.”
Reaching back-to-back Champions League finals will be a huge achievement for Spurs, and they can look to Liverpool for inspiration if they need one.
Ndombele believes it is possible to win the Europe elite competition given what Pochettino has told him about the club’s project, and Tottenham fans will love his ambitions.