Steven Gerrard reveals Rangers half-time talks vs Livingston

Glasgow Rangers won against Livingston at Ibrox on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership clash.
The Gers returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 3-1 win against Livingston. Rangers have won four of their five matches – having lost against Celtic in the Old Firm derby – and are just three points behind the Scottish champions.
After a stalemate first half, the visitors took the lead through Steven Lawless’s second-half penalty. Rangers came back strongly with Alfredo Morelos and James Tavernier finding the net.
Livingston’s Lyndon Dykes was sent off before Brandon Barker completed the scoring in the 79th minute to seal all three points for the Gers.
Kent, the big-money summer signing from Liverpool, was included in the starting line-up but he suffered a hamstring injury and left the field in the 41st minute.
Gerrard has revealed what he told his players at half-time and has praised two Rangers players – Scott Arfield and Brandon Barker – for their contributions.
Gerrard told Rangers’ official website: “It was a penalty and we would certainly expect that if it was on the other foot. I think there was a slight little graze of the ball, but, it’s a foul. That’s why we want Scotty here.
“He is not just a player – the character, the man – it is not like him to really make mistakes like that, but you always know he is going to bounce back and today again he put in a decent performance.”
The Gers boss added: “The plan was always for Ryan to go 60 and Brandon to go 30, and I put it on all my match-winners at half-time and said ‘go on – go and win us the football match.’
“I thought Brandon did really well and took his goal really well, and that will do his confidence good. Hopefully he can build on that.”
The Ibrox club has bounced back nicely from their defeat to Celtic in the Old Firm derby, and they should now look to build a strong momentum from here on.
Rangers will face Feyenoord next in the Europa League clash at Ibrox on Thursday.