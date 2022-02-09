Hearts vs Dundee live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Hearts will face Dundee in a Premiership match at Tynecastle Stadium on Wednesday.

Hearts vs Dundee Live Stream

Hearts vs Dundee Preview

Hearts were defeated 5-0 by Rangers in their most recent match, losing the Scottish Premiership game at Ibrox Stadium, despite having three shots on target and 43% possession.

Dundee FC’s most recent encounter was a home match against Ross County at Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park. Dundee FC was defeated 2-1 in this Scottish Premiership match, with Zak Rudden scoring the winning goal.

Hearts defeated Dundee FC 1-0 at Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park in their most recent match.

When does Hearts vs Dundee kick-off?

The Hearts vs Dundee will kick off at 00:45 on 10th February 2022 at Tynecastle Park.

Hearts vs Dundee Team News

Hearts Team News

Hearts have reported injuries of Michael Smith and Craig Halkett.

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Gordon; Moore, Sibbick, Kingsley; Cochrane, Devlin, Baningime, Atkinson; Boyce, McEneff, McKay

Dundee Team News

Dundee will head into the game without V. Daley-Campbell, Jordan Marshall, Lee Ashcroft and Cillian Sheridan.

Dundee possible starting lineup:

Legzdins; Kerr, Sweeney, Fontaine, Elliot; Adam, Byrne, McGhee; McGinn, McMullan, Rudden

