Rangers vs Hearts live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Rangers face Hearts in a Premiership match on Sunday at Ibrox Stadium.

Rangers vs Hearts Live Stream

Rangers vs Hearts Preview

Rangers are currently in second place in the Scottish Premiership, one point behind champions Celtic. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team has struggled recently, winning only two of their last five games in all competitions. They’ll try to get back on track against Hearts on Sunday.

Hearts are currently in third place on the table, trailing their opponents by 13 points. Robbie Neilson’s team will be coming off a 0-0 draw against Hibernian the previous time they played. With a win on Sunday, they’ll be able to cut the distance on Rangers.

When does Rangers vs Hearts kick-off?

The Rangers vs Hearts will kick off at 16:00 CET on 6th February 2022 at Bloomfield Road.

Rangers vs Hearts Team News

Rangers Team News

Rangers will be without Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi.

Rangers possible starting lineup:

McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic; Aribo, Kamara, Arfield; Diallo, Kent, Roofe

Hearts Team News

Hearts have reported the injury of Craig Halkett and Michael Smith.

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Gordon; Moore, Sibbick, Kingsley; Halliday, Baningime, Devlin, Atkinson, McKay; Boyce, Simms

