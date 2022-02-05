Motherwell vs Celtic live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

In the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, Motherwell will face Celtic at Fir Park Stadium.

Motherwell vs Celtic Live Stream

Motherwell vs Celtic Preview

Motherwell has a 1-1 draw against Jim Goodwin’s St Mirren in the league coming into this match. St Mirren’s second-half goal by Cypriot midfielder Alex Gogic was canceled out by Motherwell’s late equalizer by young Irish midfielder Ross Tierney.

In the league, Celtic defeated Rangers’ Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side 3-0. Celtic won thanks to a brace from Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate in the first half and a goal from young Israeli forward Liel Abada.

When does Motherwell vs Celtic kick-off?

The Motherwell vs Celtic will kick off at 18:30 on 6th February 2022 at Fir Park.

Motherwell vs Celtic Team News

Motherwell Team News

Motherwell has not reported any injury or suspension concerns so far.

Motherwell’s possible starting lineup:

Kelly; Mugabi, Johansen, Carroll; McGinley, Shaw, Donnelly, O’Donnell; Slattery, Goss; Van Veen

Celtic Team News

Celtic will be without David Turnbull whereas Karamoko Dembele, Albian Ajeti, Yosuke Ideguchi, and Kyogo Furuhashi will be doubtful for the game.

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Hart; Juranovic; Carter-Vikers, Starfelt, Taylor; O’Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Abada, Jota, Giakoumakis

