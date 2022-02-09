Ross County vs Livingston live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Both Ross County and Livingston are still in the Premiership’s bottom half and will be hoping to climb the ladder with a win in the coming weeks. On Wednesday evening, they will face a Premiership match at Global Energy Stadium.

Ross County vs Livingston Live Stream

Ross County vs Livingston Preview

Ross County won 2-1 against Dundee FC at Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park in their previous encounter. In the Scottish Premiership encounter, they had six shots on target and six corners, with Joseph Hungbo and Regan Charles-Cook scoring.

When Livingston beat Aberdeen 2-1 at Tony Macaroni Arena, they had four shots on goal. During this Scottish Premiership encounter, Ayo Obileye and Alan Forrest both scored goals.

When Livingston last played Ross County, they came out on top. The game ended 1-0 in Livingston’s favour at Tony Macaroni Arena.

When does Ross County vs Livingston kick-off?

The Ross County vs Livingston will kick off at 00:45 on 10th February 2022 at Global Energy Stadium.

Ross County vs Livingston Team News

Ross County Team News

Ross County has reported injury of David Cancola.

Ross County possible starting lineup:

Laidlaw; Randall, Watson, Iacovitti, Vokins; Tillson, Spittal, Callachan; Hungbo, Charles-Cook, White

Livingston Team News

Livingston will head into the game without Cristian Montano, Sebastian Soto, Tom Parkes, and Daniel Barden.

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Stryjek; Devlin, Fitzwater, Obileye, Penrice; Omeonga, Holt, Pittman; Bailey, Forrest, Anderson

