Dundee United vs Motherwell live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Wednesday, Motherwell will visit Tannadice Park for a Premiership match against Dundee United.

Dundee United vs Motherwell Live Stream

Dundee United vs Motherwell Preview

Dundee United come into this match fresh off a 0-0 Premiership draw against St Johnstone.

Dundee United had 63% possession and 14 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. St Johnstone, on the other hand, had seven shots on goal, two of which were on target.

On the other hand, Motherwell and their supporters will be hoping for a better result this time after a setback in their previous Premiership match against Celtic.

Motherwell had 30% possession and had seven shots on goal, one of which was on target. Celtic had 18 shots on goal, with 10 of them finding the back of the net. Celtic scored with Liel Abada, Tom Rogi, and Daizen Maeda.

When does Dundee United vs Motherwell kick-off?

The Dundee United vs Motherwell will kick off at 00:45 on 10th February 2022 at Tannadice Park.

Dundee United vs Motherwell Team News

Dundee United Team News

Dundee United will play without Kieran Freeman and Charles Mulgrew.

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Siegrist; Smith, Edwards, Butcher, Graham; Harkes, Levitt, Akinola, Pawlett; Watt, Clark

Motherwell Team News

Barry Maguire and Ricki Lamie are injured for Motherwell.

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Kelly; Mugabi, Johansen, McGinley; O’Donnell, Donnelly, Shaw, Carroll; Slattery, Goss, Van Veen

