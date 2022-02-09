St Mirren vs St Johnstone live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

When St Mirren takes on St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday, they will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions.

St Mirren vs St Johnstone Live Stream

St Mirren vs St Johnstone Preview

When St Mirren beat Hibernian 1-0 at Easter Road Stadium, they had four shots on goal. Connor Ronan scored the game’s only goal in the Scottish Premiership.

St Johnstone’s last encounter was against Dundee United, and it was a home game at McDiarmid Park. In this Scottish Premiership match, the score was a 0-0 tie.

The most recent match between St Mirren and St Johnstone ended in a 0-0 draw at McDiarmid Park.

When does St Mirren vs St Johnstone kick-off?

The St Mirren vs St Johnstone will kick off at 00:45 on 10th February 2022 at The SMISA Stadium.

St Mirren vs St Johnstone Team News

St Mirren Team News

St Mirren has reported injury concerns of Curtis Main, Scott Tanser, and Eamonn Brophy.

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

Alnwick; Fraser, Shaughnessy, Dunne, Tait; Power, Ronan, Kiltie; Henderson, Jones, Main

St Johnstone Team News

Melker Hallberg, Chris Kane, Shaun Rooney, Nadir Ciftci, Michael O’Halloran, Craig Bryson, and David Wotherspoon are injured for St Johnstone.

St Johnstone possible starting lineup:

Clark; Cleary, Gordon, McCart; Brown, MacPherson, Butterfield, Crawford, Booth; May, Hendry

