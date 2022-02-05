Hibernian vs St Mirren live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Saturday, St Mirren will face Hibernian in a Premiership match at Easter Road Stadium.

Hibernian vs St Mirren Live Stream

Hibernian vs St Mirren Preview

Hibernian will participate in this match after a 0-0 Premiership draw with Hearts.

Hibernian had 46% possession and 11 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the encounter. Hearts, on the other hand, had 12 shots on goal, four of which were on target.

St Mirren had previously drawn 1-1 with Motherwell in a Premiership match.

St Mirren had 49% control and six shots on goal, three of which were on target. Alex Gogi scored the goal for St Mirren. Motherwell, on the other hand, had 14 shots on goal, seven of which were on target. Motherwell’s goal came from Ross Tierney.

When does Hibernian vs St Mirren kick-off?

The Hibernian vs St Mirren will kick off at 16:00 CET on 5th February 2022 at Easter Road.

Hibernian vs St Mirren Team News

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Dabrowski; Bushiri, Porteous, Stevenson; Cadden, Doyle-Hayes, Newell, Doig, Mueller; Nisbet, Doidge

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

Alnwick; Fraser, Shaughnessy, Dunne, Tait; Power, Ronan; Henderson, Kiltie, Jones; Brophy

