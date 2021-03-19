Steven Gerrard reacts to the racial abuse directed towards Glen Kamara and Kemar Roofe

Rangers crashed out of the Europa League after a 2-0 defeat to Slavia Prague last night but the racial abuse directed at midfielder Glen Kamara has left manager Steven Gerrard more disappointed.

Apparently, the Rangers player was racially abused by one of the Slavia Prague players and Gerrard has revealed during his post-match presser that he will stand toe to toe with his player and deal with the situation.





He also claimed that he completely believes Kamara’s version of the events and he is hoping that UEFA deals with this situation properly.

Gerrard said to the club’s official website: “I feel angry, it is difficult to describe now how I feel because I know Glen and I trust him 100 per cent and it is extremely disappointing. There’s too much of it happening around football and the Slavia player has caused this and he has also caused a situation to escalate even further because straight away you get all the fans joining in and again the racism grows and grows. Something needs to happen quickly, that is above me, but 100 per cent whatever happens moving forward I stand next to Glen Kamara.”

As per the Rangers player, Slavia’s Ondrej Kudela racially abused him while covering his mouth during an altercation. The Slavia player has rubbished such claims but he did admit to swearing at the Rangers ace.

Gerrard believes that something needs to happen quickly as racism continues to grow in the game.

Meanwhile, Kamara was not the only Rangers player subjected to racial abuse last night.

Striker Kemar Roofe was racially abused on Instagram as well. The Rangers forward was sent off after a horror tackle on the Slavia goalkeeper and he was racially attacked on social media after the game.

Reacting to the Roofe abuse, the Rangers manager said: “It escalates from the situation, from a football point of view we have got no complaints we hold our hands up and we were beaten by the better team over the two legs. Kemar deserved the red card, if he goes with his head the situation could’ve been different but some things are above football right now and I don’t even feel like talking about football right now.”

