Six-time European champions Liverpool will look to pick up their third consecutive win in the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League campaign when they take on Group E rivals Toulouse. Read on to learn all about the upcoming Europa League showdown in England.

Liverpool Vs. Toulouse: Date, Time & Venue

Liverpool will welcome French side Toulouse to their iconic backyard, the Anfield Stadium, on Thursday night (October 26) for their UEFA Europa League Matchday 3 appointment. The game will kick off at 8:00 PM local time (BST) and 3:00 PM ET (12:00 PM PT).

Liverpool Vs. Toulouse: Where To Watch In US & Canada

Liverpool fans in the United States can watch the game live on multiple channels. TUDN and Unimas will carry the game on Television. If streaming is more your thing, you can check out Paramount+, Univision NOW, Fubo, and TUDN app. Viewers in Canada, unfortunately, do not have as many options and will have to tune in to DAZN to watch the UEFA Europa League showdown.

Liverpool Vs. Toulouse: Recent Form & Head-To-Head Record

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are coming into the game in good shape, having come out on top in their previous Premier League outing. In the Merseyside derby on October 21, the Reds picked up a 2-0 victory over their local rivals Everton.

Mohamed Salah and Co. were largely untroubled in their last Europa League outing as well, winning 2-0 against Union Saint-Gilloise.

Toulouse, on the other hand, will look for their first win in three games after playing out consecutive 1-1 stalemates with Reims and Brest in Ligue 1. They are currently 10th in Ligue 1 standings and could very well do with a pick-me-up.

Like Liverpool, Toulouse also snatched maximum points in their previous UEFA Europa League outing. Facing LASK on Matchday 2, Toulouse walked away with a slender 1-0 victory.

According to the Evening Standard, Liverpool and Toulouse have met each other only twice so far. Unsurprisingly, the English giants have dominated the fixture, having won both of those games.

Liverpool Vs. Toulouse: Prediction

Toulouse have quite a few capable players at their disposal and could spring a surprise if they put their mind to it. However, we believe beating the 19-time English giants, that too at Anfield, is too big a task for the French outfit. We expect Liverpool to boss the proceedings and walk away with a comfortable 3-0 victory.