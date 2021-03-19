Rangers fans react to Leon Balogun display vs Slavia Prague

Rangers’ impressive run in the Europa League was cut short last night as the Scottish outfit crashed out of the competition after a defeat to Slavia Prague in the second leg of the knockout rounds.

The Ibrox outfit came into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away from home and they were expected to put up a strong fight in the second leg at home.


Steven Gerrard’s tactical decisions did not pay off and Slavia Prague completely outplayed Rangers in their own backyard.

The Scottish outfit had two players sent off in Leon Balogun and Kemar Roofe.

Balogun was brought into the starting line up in place of Filip Helander because of his recovery pace but the 32-year-old defender was quite error-prone on the night and Gerrard’s decision to start him backfired spectacularly.

Rangers’ success this season has been built on a rock-solid defence and they failed to continue their defensive dominance against Slavia last night. The Scottish outfit will now look to finish their league campaign as strongly as possible.

Gerrard has already won the Scottish Premiership and there is an opportunity for his side to finish the season unbeaten in the league.

Some of the Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Balogun’s performance against Slavia and here is what they had to say.

