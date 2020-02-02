Steven Gerrard: Rangers are ‘missing a spark’ in the final third

Glasgow Rangers have suffered a blow in the Scottish Premiership title race after managing a 0-0 draw against Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday.
With this result, the Gers’ eight-game home winning streak in the Scottish Premiership was ended yesterday after Aberdeen produced a superb defensive display.
The Pittodrie side left Ibrox with a deserved draw and now Rangers are trailing their archrivals Celtic by four points at the top of the table.
Rangers have now dropped points against Hearts and Aberdeen in the space of three games, and it has left Steven Gerrard unimpressed.
After the match, Gerrard has said that there’s something missing in his team. The Gers will be seven points behind the Bhoys if they beat Hamilton Accies on Sunday afternoon.
The Rangers boss feels that his side are lacking the spark needed in the final third.
“I just think we are missing a spark in the final third. That’s not just today but over the four games since we have come back,” said Gerrard to the Scottish Sun.
“As it stands right now we are four points off the top, two draws off the top. But that is not important unless we find our spark in the final third.”
Lack of cutting edge
Rangers enjoyed 53% of possession, and attempted 16 shots of which they managed to keep five on target, during the course of 90 minutes against the Dons.
After a not-so-impressive first half, Rangers stepped up the pressure after the break but it was possession with no cutting edge.
Gerrard introduced new signings Ianis Hagi and Florian Kamberi in the closing stages but they failed to make an impact.