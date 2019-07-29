Steven Gerrard pleased with Rangers pre-season performances

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is confident that his side is ready to challenge Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this season.
The Ibrox club have been very busy once again in the summer transfer window with Gerrard bringing in more new faces to the side, while several fringe players have been shown the door as well.
Gerrard says that he has been very impressed with how the Rangers players worked hard during the pre-season.
“Everyone has pushed hard to get themselves in good condition,” said Gerrard to the Scottish Sun.
You saw from today’s performance that we’re as ready as we can be. I’m pleased with their efforts through pre-season. Now they have got seven days to get ready domestically for a huge season.”
The Gers defeated Derby in their final warm-up game ahead of the big Premiership clash against Kilmarnock.
In the seven matches played so far, Rangers have scored 23 goals and conceded just one.
Rangers were level on points with Celtic before the winter break but soon after that they just fizzled out and the gap started to extend.
However, the Gers boss believes that Rangers are better equipped this time around with the players they have signed in.
Rangers have signed eight new players this summer, and Gerrard is still keen to bring at least one more player to the Ibrox before the end of the transfer window.