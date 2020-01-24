Steve Bruce comments on Newcastle target Danny Rose

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has showered heaps of praise on Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose.
Bruce has hailed the England defender as a ‘quality player’ and a ‘class act’. And when asked when the Magpies are interested in him, Bruce has refused to rule out a move.
Asked Steve Bruce about Spurs’ Danny Rose 🌹:
“He’s a quality player and a class act the kid. Whether it’s possible, who knows?” #NUFC
— Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 24, 2020
According to reports from Sky Sports, Tottenham defender Danny Rose could leave the north London club before the transfer deadline.
The report claims that three Premier League clubs – Bournemouth, Newcastle and Watford – are all interested in signing the 29-year-old.
Newcastle have made an enquiry to sign Rose on loan. Spurs would prefer a permanent sale or at least a loan with an obligation to buy the defender in the summer.
Rose has made 10 Premier League starts this season, but he has been very inconsistent with his performances.
He has recently dropped down the pecking order at the club behind Ryan Sessegnon and Japhet Tanganga, and it will be better for him to move elsewhere.
Rose is keen to play at Euro 2020 and needs regular first-team football to make his way into Gareth Southgate’s first-team plans.