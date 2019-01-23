Stephen Warnock raves about Leeds United new signing Kiko Casilla

Former Leeds United player turned popular Sky Sports pundit Stephen Warnock has praised Kiko Casilla, saying the Whites have landed a “big signing” for themselves.
Leeds signed Casilla from Real Madrid on a free transfer last week. The 32-year-old joined the Yorkshire club on a long-term deal and Warnock believes it has been a good signing for all parties.
The arrival of Casilla will only add depth to the squad, but the Spaniard is expected to become Leeds’ number one goalkeeper under Marcelo Bielsa.
The former Leeds left-back has praised his former club for showing ‘intent’ in signing the Spaniard.
“He’s one of those where pedigree is good, the club he’s coming in from is very good,” Warnock told Football League World.
He added: “He (Bielsa) obviously feels he needs a goalkeeper to get him over the line and he probably feels that this is the signing that helps Leeds over the line.
“It’s a big signing for them, I think he’s signed a four-and-a-half year deal, so it shows their intent to him. I think it’s a good signing for both parties.”
Casilla is a vastly experienced goalkeeper and a proven winner. He was not used last week in their 2-1 defeat against Stoke City, but surely he will start playing soon having been used in the Under-23 game on Monday night.
Bailey Peacock-Farrell has done well for Leeds but he is error prone. However, the 22-year-old will learn a lot by playing alongside Casilla. Having two solid goalkeepers in their ranks will only improve Leeds’s chance of securing an automatic promotion this season.