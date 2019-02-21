Stats show Everton’s Lucas Digne is one of PL’s best creators

Lucas Digne has had a fantastic start to life at Everton.
The Frenchman signed from Barcelona in the summer and he has already adapted to English football with ease.
Apart from being solid at the back, the defender has chipped in with some vital goals for the Toffees.
On current form, he is arguably Everton’s best signing this season.
Stats show that Digne is actually one of the best creators in the Premier League as well.
Everton are lacking in creativity and goals right now and therefore Digne’s contribution to the side has proved to be priceless.
Apparently, the Everton left-back has created the third most number of big chances in the league so far. The 25-year-old has created 12 big chances, which is more than any other defensive player in the league.
He has also bettered the likes of Sterling and Silva in terms of big chances created. The statistic is certainly surprising considering the number of elite creators present in the Premier League.
It will be interesting to see if he can continue to improve and guide Everton to a respectable finish this season.
Digne is already a key player for Marco Silva’s side and if he keeps up this kind of form, he will become one of the best full backs in the league soon.