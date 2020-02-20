Sam Allardyce rips into Tottenham Hotspur players, claims squad needs repairing

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of RB Leipzig last night, and their chances of advancing to the Champions League quarterfinals are very slim heading into the second leg.
Despite finishing the last 30 minutes of the clash impressively, Spurs were still the second-best team on the night.
Boss Jose Mourinho definitely regrets that he doesn’t have a striker available with both Harry Kane and Son Hueng-min injured, but the squad is struggling for consistency generally, and it could deal a huge blow on their campaign.
Former England boss Sam Allardyce has warned Mourinho not to trust Tottenham players after they got Mauricio Pochettino sacked, and he also believes the squad needs repairing.
“The form of the whole side is smoke. What they did to Mauricio Pochettino was tragic. What they did to get him the sack was unbelievable, it was really out of order” Big Sam said on talkSPORT.
“Sometimes as a manager you can never trust your players, and he must feel very let down that the performances turned into what they did, and Jose was asked to pick it up from there and he has found it difficult.
“There is not the commitment and fluency that we saw from Tottenham over the last four years, which means there is great damage done to that squad that needs repairing.”
😡 “What the players did to get Poch the sack was unbelievable.”
😔 “It shows, as a manager, you can never trust your players.”
❌ “Jose knows how to get results but there’s not the commitment there.”
Sam Allardyce blasts #THFC’s players for their performances this season. pic.twitter.com/3jv8UuBZfh
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 20, 2020
While Tottenham have improved since Pochettino left and are just a point behind fourth-placed Chelsea, there is no doubt that they can do much more better.
Mourinho will need to get in a few quality players during the summer transfer window, and his Spurs reign will largely be judged based on how they perform next term and going forward.