Sam Allardyce heaps praise on Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has had an impressive season so far.
He has dealt with the step up to the Premier League really well and Sam Allardyce believes that he could play for elite European clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid.
“Jack is the key element in everything Villa seem to do,” Big Sam said on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast.
“He’s scored more goals and got more assists this season, he’s looking like a real player and he’s handled the Premier League like he should have always been there.
“I think that’s going to create a massive interest across the European clubs because of the quality of play he shows on the ball, the calmness, the final pass and now the finish as well.
“It wouldn’t be beyond a clubs like Barcelona or Real Madrid to look at him, the only is question is could he handle it at a club of that size?
“And I would like to think he could, based on how he has stepped up in the Premier League for Villa.”
Grealish has been Aston Villa’s best player this season and he will be crucial to their survival hopes.
If he can perform like the way he has done so far, Villa might stay in the Premier League next year.
The 24-year-old midfielder has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and it will be interesting to see if Villa can hold on to him beyond this season.
Grealish is a top quality player who deserves to play for a better team. If he keeps playing at this level, top teams will come in for him sooner rather than later.
He might just decide to make the step up eventually.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer. Along with James Maddison and Jadon Sancho, Grealish is certainly one of England’s most exciting midfield prospects right now.