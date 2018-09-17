Ryan Kent comments on Rangers fans

Glasgow Rangers winger Ryan Kent scored for the Ibrox club on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership clash against Dundee.
The 21-year-old praised the Gers fans for being so supportive of him and opened up on a conversation that he shared with Steven Gerrard regarding his lack of goals.
Kent for the Ibrox club from Liverpool in the summer on a season-long loan. He has scored one goal and registered an assist in 11 appearances in all competitions thus far.
He has shown glimpses of his vast potential and is expected to play a major role for Gerrard’s side this season, should he remain injury free.
Rangers picked up their second win in the league after beating Dundee 4-0 at Ibrox, and Kent was one of the top performers for them.
Kent said that the Rangers fans have always been supportive of him and shared what Gerrard told him about his dry spell in front of goal, as quoted by the Scotsman:
“The fans have been really good to me here, I can’t fault them, they have always been supportive of me. I know myself that I need to add goals to my game. But the gaffer has told me not to worry about it. He said I just need to focus on my own performances and that my performances have been good up to now.”
Rangers will face Villarreal in a crucial Europa League clash on Thursday night, and Kent will be looking to make a strong impact one again.