Ronaldo Aarons gives his verdict on Steve Bruce’s training methods at Newcastle

Newcastle United winger Ronaldo Aarons has told The Chronicle that training sessions under Steve Bruce are harder than it was under Rafael Benitez.
Bruce has recently taken over the managerial hot-seat at Tyneside, but Aarons, who had played under him at Sheffield Wednesday, is already impressed.
The 23-year-old winger was frozen out under Rafa Benitez and was without a squad number after failing to get into Newcastle’s Premier League squad last season.
However, he is hoping for a fresh start under Bruce, and says the Newcastle players are loving the training method under the experienced manager.
“It’s been good. We have been working hard behind the scenes. Training is harder than it was in previous years due to a different manager,” said Aarons to the Chronicle.
“But the boys are loving it. We’re getting used to it and it’s good. It’s strange as he’s only been here a week. But the boys are listening and looking to adapt to how he wants to play.”
Bruce is an admirer of the winger and has offered him a chance to impress during the pre-season.
He was fielded as a striker in the 2-1 defeat against Preston North End where he put in a hard shift in the opening half.
If he can make an impact under Bruce it will be a remarkable turnaround for him, although many Newcastle fans still feel he is not good enough for the Premier League.