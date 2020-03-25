Rio Ferdinand delivers verdict on Manchester United target Jude Bellingham

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Jude Bellingham in the summer transfer window.
According to reports from Sky Sports, the Red Devils have earmarked the Birmingham youngster as a prime target for the next window. The youngster recently visited Carrington with his parents, and United have been in constant talks with the Birmingham counterparts for months now.
The 16-year-old is a highly rated young talent, and Birmingham are demanding a massive £30 million transfer fee for him. He has made 25 Championship starts only and has hugely impressed. Borussia Dortmund have already made their intentions clear, while there are other clubs who are looking to sign him.
Former Manchester United defender and club icon, Rio Ferdinand has hailed the youngster as a ‘huge talent’, but at the same time has warned his former club that spending £30million on him would be ‘a gamble’.
“Jude Bellingham, huge talent, huge talent, really good-looking footballer in the way he plays, the balance he’s got, the maturity at such a young age,” Ferdinand said during an Instagram Live.
“I want to see more but the price tag is phenomenal. £30million odd for a kid, for a 16-year-old boy, it’s unbelievable.
“But it’s the way of the world now and the way you’ve got to think about it, if you’re paying £30m, if we keep him for 10 years it’s money well spent.
“It’s a gamble, it’s an expensive gamble, but the kid to be playing in the Championship and doing what he’s doing and looking the player he is, it’s a gamble but a calculated one.”
According to reports from the Daily Mail, Bellingham’s family have met United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and chief transfer negotiator Matt Judge.
Bellingham is almost certain to leave Birmingham City and it remains to be seen whether United would be willing to pay that amount for the youngster’s signature.