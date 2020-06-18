Reported Leeds United target and Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth picks up knee injury

According to TNT Sports, Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth has injured his right knee in training ahead of Friday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United.

The Argentina international has been linked with a summer move to Leeds United as head coach Marcelo Bielsa looks to strengthen his backline, and TNT claims his latest injury could affect a move to Elland Road.

Spurs are yet to decide if Foyth will have to go under the knife, but a decision is expected to be made before the weekend.

While the Leeds target isn’t in Jose Mourinho’s first-team plans at Tottenham, he is held in high esteem back home and the manager of the Argentina national Lionel Scaloni and the doctor Daniel Martínez have been in contact with him.

They are eager to know what will happen next and have spoken with Spurs’ medical staff to exchange opinions about the defender’s injury and the next course of action.

Foyth has only played seven times this term and is yet to make an appearance in 2020.

Leeds are said to be looking to sign the Argentina international on loan, with Bielsa a fan of his style of play and ability on the ball.

The English Championship league leaders are favourites to seal Premier League promotion when action resumes, and they could be without Ben White next season with the centre-back expected to return to Brighton.