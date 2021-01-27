Report: West Ham will continue to follow Reims striker Boulaye Dia

According to reports from France Football, West Ham ‘will continue to follow’ Reims striker Boulaye Dia this month.

The Hammers are desperate to sign a striker this month following the departure of Sebastien Haller who joined Ajax for a fee of £20 million.





West Ham have been linked with a host of strikers this month, and Dia is one of them they are keeping an eye on.

Earlier this month, Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol claimed that the Hammers were considering the possibility of signing the 24-year-old striker.

He said that the Hammers are really interested in signing Dia who has scored 12 goals in 21 games in 2020-21.

Earlier this month, West Ham made an offer for the striker but it was rejected immediately. He is valued at around £13m but the Hammers are unwilling to meet that asking price.

France Football claim that three Italian clubs – Napoli, AC Milan and Torino – are also interested in signing him this month.

Dia has been advised by his agent that it would be better for him to stay at the French club this season, and wait for better opportunities in the future.

Sportslens View: Should West Ham move for Dia?

Michail Antonio remains the only recognised striker at the club, and Dia would be a very good addition for the Hammers.

Moreover, West Ham have money to spend on a new striker, and at £13m Dia looks like a steal.

If he scores over 20 goals this season, his price will go up and it could knock the Hammers out of the race in the summer.

West Ham are also looking to bolster their attacking midfield department and are reportedly in talks to sign Jesse Lingard on loan this month.