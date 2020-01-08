Report: West Ham want £18m-rated Sander Berge

According to reports from The Guardian, West Ham United are looking to move on from Gedson Fernandes and could move for Sander Berge, Joe Allen or Morgan Sanson.
The Hammers have been heavily linked with a move for Fernandes but they have struggled to get a deal over the line for the Benfica midfielder.
With Premier League rivals Everton also reportedly keen on securing his services, the Hammers are now lining up alternatives.
David Moyes wants to add players in the middle of the park and are considering making a move for the Genk midfielder.
Exciting signing
Berge has been in impressive form this season, and has caught the attention of heavyweight clubs with his performances in the Champions League.
West Ham need to bolster their midfield in January. Mark Noble and Declan Rice remain the first choice, but with Jack Wilshere constantly struggling with his injuries, and Carlos Sanchez failing to fulfil the hype, the Genk midfielder would be a welcome addition.
The youngster has loads of experience having played more than 150 matches for the senior side already. He would be an exciting signing for the Hammers but the club need to pay £18 million for his signature.