Report: West Ham United and Crystal Palace leading chase for Tottenham Hotspur target and QPR’s Eberechi Eze

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, West Ham United are leading the chase for Queens Park Rangers attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze.

Hammers boss David Moyes was in attendance as the 22-year-old scored during his side’s 4-3 win over Millwall on Saturday, but he faces stiff competition from Crystal Palace, while Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be keen on the youngster.





Eze has bagged 13 goals and eight assists in 45 Championship games this term, and he won’t be short of suitors when the summer transfer window opens.

QPR are holding out for £20 million but are expected to accept considerably less for his signature, and West Ham will be looking to land him and boost their fortunes in front of goal.

The Hammers are enjoying the services of one of the English Championship’s best players of the campaign after recruiting Jarrod Bowen for £22 million from Hull City in January.

They had to beat Palace to the signature of the 23-year-old winger who has since scored once and assisted four goals to guarantee them top-flight safety, and they are in battle with the Selhurst Park outfit again over Eze.

Eze plays primarily as a No 10, but he can also operate out wide or as a No 8, and his versatility will come handy for a team like West Ham.

He was on the radar of erstwhile Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, and the Argentine had scouts make detailed assessments of Eze’s game ahead of a potential bid in January, but it appears that the Hammers are now huge favourites to land him.