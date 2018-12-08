Report: West Ham in talks to offload Angelo Ogbonna

La Liga giants Valencia are reportedly interested in signing West Ham centre-back Angelo Ogbonna in the January transfer window.
According to reports from Goal, Los Che have earmarked the 30-year-old as their top target in January. In fact, they have already opened initial talks with the Hammers.
Ogbonna joined Hammers from Juventus in 2015, and has made over 100 appearances for the London club in all competitions.
This season, the Italy international, has started in just three Premier League games under Manuel Pellegrini. He has dropped down the pecking order behind Issa Diop and Fabian Balbuena. The pair have done well under Pellegrini and have established themselves as the club’s first-choice central defensive partnership.
It remains to be seen whether West Ham would be willing to offload Ogbonna, who is on £70k-per-week wages at the club, midway through the campaign as Pellegrini may not be willing to compromise with the depth and quality of his side.
Valencia are struggling in the La Liga this season, lying 14th in the table, but bolstering the central defence certainly is not their biggest problem at the moment.