Report: West Ham eye move for Yann M’Vila

According to latest reports from French media publication L’Equipe, West Ham United are one of the clubs interested in signing Yann M’Vila this summer.
The 29-year-old looks destined to leave Saint Etienne this summer, and the Hammers can get him on the cheap.
West Ham could face competition from fellow Premier League rivals Crystal Palace. Fenerbahce are also keen with the Turkish giants offering a financially impressive 4-year contract proposal.
The Hammers could be on the lookout for a new defensive midfielder this summer following the departure of Pedro Obiang, and M’Villa would be a smart addition.
The former French international spent a season on loan at Sunderland where he really impressed.
M’Vila is a technically gifted midfielder and he could be a valuable addition to the West Ham squad.
He has always reiterated that he would have liked to remain in the Premier League since he left the Black Cats, and could find a new home in West Ham this summer.