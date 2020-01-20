Report: Tottenham want Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic

Tottenham Hotspur badly need to sign a striker this month following the injury to Harry Kane.
The England striker has undergone a hamstring surgery and could miss the rest of the season. Spurs are looking for a top-drawer replacement, and have been linked with a host of strikers this month.
Jose Mourinho has used the likes of Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min up front, but he has admitted that they are not long-term solutions.
The Portuguese is willing to go big in his efforts to sign a replacement, and has returned to his former club to lure Luka Jovic away from Real Madrid.
According to reports from Defensa Central, Mourinho has phoned Real Madrid president Florentino Perez about signing Jovic who has struggled to make an impact this season.
The Serbian has struggled since making his move to the Bernabeu from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported fee of £62 million. He has started only four league games this season.
The 22-year-old is a top-quality striker who scored 27 goals in 46 games for Frankfurt before moving to Madrid. The report doesn’t reveal whether Spurs want him on loan or on a permanent basis.
Real Madrid are unwilling to let the young striker leave this month. Jovic is an exciting player to watch, and he would be a terrific signing for the north London club.